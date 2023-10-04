Nashua man pleads guilty to meth charge after Floyd County traffic stop

CHARLES CITY — A Nashua man has pleaded guilty to an illegal drug distribution charge after a Floyd County traffic stop last year.

39-year-old Derik Evans was pulled over by a deputy in Charles City for a broken tail light on December 4th, with the deputy becoming suspicious of drug use or drug activity. A K9 unit was deployed on the vehicle which made a detection, with a search resulting in a black bag that contained a glass jar with a crystal substance and an eyeglasses case containing two plastic baggies with a crystal substance.

Evans this week pleaded guilty to one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, a Class C felony.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on November 27th.