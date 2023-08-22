Nashua man facing Floyd County sexual abuse charges pleads guilty to child endangerment

CHARLES CITY — A Nashua man facing multiple child sexual abuse-related charges in Floyd County has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

40-year-old Ethan Vorhes is accused of inappropriate contact with two minor children between 2018 and 2022, which also included showing pornography on one occasion to one of the victims during the abuse.

Vorhes had pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, one count of indecent exposure, and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

His trial was scheduled to start today, but court records show he recently pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

A sentencing date was not immediately posted in court records.