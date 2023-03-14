NASA Webb Telescope Captures Star On Cusp Of Death

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death.

NASA released the picture Tuesday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

The observation was among the first made by Webb following its launch in late 2021.

Its infrared eyes observed all the gas and dust flung into space by a huge, hot star 15,000 light-years away.

Such a transformation occurs only with some stars and normally is the last step before they explode, going supernova.

Astrophysicists say they’ve never seen this phase before in such detail.