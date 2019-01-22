Names released of victims who fell through ice and died on Storm Lake
By KGLO News
|
Jan 22, 2019 @ 12:43 PM

STORM LAKE — The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s office has released more information about a fatal accident on Storm Lake.

The two people who died when a car broke through the iced-over lake late Sunday afternoon are identified as 40-year old Zackary Newlon of Anthon and his 8-year old son.

Two of Newlon’s other children, a 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, were airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

Investigators say it remains unclear why Newlon drove the vehicle onto the frozen lake.

(By Joel Hermann, KAYL, Storm Lake/photo from Buena Vista Sherrif’s Department Facebook page)

