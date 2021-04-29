      Weather Alert

Names released of those involved in fatal Butler County accident

Apr 29, 2021 @ 11:28am

ALLISON — The names of those involved in a fatal accident near Allison in Butler County have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says they were called to the intersection of State Highway 3 east of Newell Avenue at about 8:20 Wednesday evening. A vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling westbound.

29-year-old Nicolle Berends of Allison died as a result of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Breanna Norton of Allison, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

