Names released of those involved in fatal Butler County accident
ALLISON — The names of those involved in a fatal accident near Allison in Butler County have been released.
The Iowa State Patrol says they were called to the intersection of State Highway 3 east of Newell Avenue at about 8:20 Wednesday evening. A vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling westbound.
29-year-old Nicolle Berends of Allison died as a result of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle, 17-year-old Breanna Norton of Allison, was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.