Names officially released of ten injured in New Year’s Day morning crash in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY — The names of the ten people injured in a head-on crash early New Year’s Day morning in Winnebago County have been released.

The Iowa State Patrol says just before 3:00 AM on 120th Avenue about five miles northwest of Forest City, a southbound vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it struck a northbound vehicle. The second vehicle came to rest on the east side of the road facing southbound, while the first vehicle came to rest in the ditch, also facing southbound.

The ten injured are identified as:

== 20-year-old Carter Hammervold, 20-year-old Cole Millsap, 18-year-old Taylor Pattison, 18-year-old Kayla Kittleson, and 18-year-old Maya Barrientes, all of Mason City

== 19-year-old Michael Olsen and 22-year-old Kelsey Johnson of Lake Mills

== 21-year-old Sheyenne Dunning of Leland

== 21-year-old Alex Fritze of Swaledale

== and 20-year-old Parker Albrant of Thompson

Iowa State Patrol public information officer Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says at this time, they are conducting a technical investigation to this crash, and any updates to the crash will be made when they become available.