Name released as part of suspicious death investigation in Rockwell

ROCKWELL — Authorities have released the name of the victim in an investigation into what’s being called a suspicious death in Rockwell.

Authorities were called to a home at 213 East Main Street just after 4 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, where a deceased male, 47-year-old Danny Belcher, was found on arrival.

Authorities say the death was not caused by blunt force trauma or foul play but is being considered suspicious. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says the cause of Belcher’s death is undetermined at this time pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department at 641-421-3000.