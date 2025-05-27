Progress in the disappearance of two children in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County seems to have come to a halt, with no new updates being shared with the public.

It has been 24 days since Lilly and Jack Sullivan, aged four and six, were reported missing from their residence in Lansdowne Station, N.S.

Their vanishing initiated an extensive search involving over 160 individuals, including volunteers and agencies from across the province.

A week ago, search teams returned to the woods near the house, but there have been no significant developments since then.





View image in full screen Lilly and Jack Sullivan, aged six and four, were reported missing at around 10 a.m. on May 2, 2025 in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.

Provided/RCMP



Relatives, including the children’s stepfather, have speculated that they were abducted, while police continue to maintain that they do not believe the siblings were taken.

This discrepancy has led some experts to question why this particular case is causing concern both locally and nationally.

“The statement ruling out abduction early in the investigation is significant,” remarked Jim Hoskins, a retired Halifax Regional Police officer, and former Major Crimes staff sergeant not involved in the Sullivan case.

The updated policing standards in Nova Scotia define abduction as an incident where there is a reasonable belief that a child under 18 or a vulnerable person with a mental or physical disability is removed from their environment without permission.

Hoskins, without access to RCMP’s ongoing investigation details, sees two main possibilities: the children either got lost in the woods or there is criminal involvement.

He also finds it unusual that both siblings disappeared, a scenario he deems improbable.

“It’s peculiar. In this case, what strikes me as bizarre is that two children from the same family are missing,” he noted.













A representative from the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service informed Global News that they cannot confirm if RCMP has reached out to them regarding this high-profile case.

The disappearance of the Sullivan children has generated immense interest, captivating the public’s attention, particularly online.

Dr. Skye Stephens, a clinical forensic psychologist, notes the public’s strong desire for closure in such cases.

Stephens highlighted the rarity of cases involving missing children and emphasized the public’s inclination to be drawn into atypical situations.

She underscored the emotional impact of missing children cases on society, particularly parents’ concerns about child safety.

She also emphasized that the majority of missing children cases involve runaways or teenagers and are usually resolved within a week.













Contrary to online rumors, Daniel Martell, the stepfather of Lilly and Jack, has denied any involvement in their disappearance.

The case has sparked extensive speculation on social media, with much of it targeting Martell and the children’s mother, which Martell dismisses as baseless.

Martell remains resolute in his denial of any role in the disappearance and has cooperated voluntarily with investigators.

Meanwhile, Hoskins believes there is still a possibility that the children are nearby and stresses the need for further search efforts.

“You can’t dismiss the possibility that they are in the woods. Bodies can be overlooked,” he cautioned.