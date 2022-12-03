Musk Says Twitter Has Suspended Rapper Ye Over Swastika Post

Associated Press – Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

It is the second time this year that Ye, who was formally known as Kanye West, has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks.

Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.