KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Musk Says Twitter Has Suspended Rapper Ye Over Swastika Post

December 2, 2022 6:38PM CST
Share
Musk Says Twitter Has Suspended Rapper Ye Over Swastika Post

Associated Press – Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

It is the second time this year that Ye, who was formally known as Kanye West, has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks.

Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.

For the latest

Trending

1

One taken to hospital after shooting altercation in Mason City Monday night
2

Mason City man convicted of murder has motion to reconsider sentence denied
3

Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
4

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
5

One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center