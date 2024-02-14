Multiple People Hurt In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Parade

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title, shots were fired and multiple people were carried from the screen on stretchers.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured Wednesday but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained.

Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Officers could be seen rushing toward Union Station, but later announced that they were releasing everyone from outside.