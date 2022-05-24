Motorists reminded to slow down in construction zones during Memorial Day weekend
MASON CITY — The first days of the summer travel season come up this weekend and the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds you that despite it being a holiday, you need to obey the rules of construction zones.
Pete Hjelmstad with the DOT’s Mason City office says even though work crews will not be in those zones this weekend, you need to obey the posted speed limit. “Those speed limits, when those signs are up, whether people are there working or not, you need to slow down to that new speed limit. As long as the sign is telling you to slow down, I don’t care if it’s 3:00 in the morning when you are working an overnight shift and you are driving through a work zone with nobody there, or if it’s a Saturday and there’s a lane closure and there’s nobody working, you still need to slow down to that new speed limit.”
Hjelmstad says during this holiday weekend you should be slowing down and focusing on driving and not the other things inside your car. “Keep the cell phones down, we always talk about that as a distraction, but there are all kinds of other distractions in the vehicle too as far as from talking to your passengers, to looking in the back seat to see what the kids are doing, to playing with a navigational system or radio or whatever. Really any time you are driving, try to leave that stuff alone, but it’s even more important when you are driving through a work zone.”
Hjelmstad says you can use the DOT’s website 511ia.org to find out about where road construction is happening, and he adds that most states have their own version of the 511ia website.