Motorcycle accident seriously injures Mason City man

MASON CITY — A Mason City man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident north of Mason City on Wednesday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 9 o’clock, they along with Mason City Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 65 and County Road B-20.

59-year-old Nathan Levang was headed southbound on 65, when his motorcycle left the roadway into the west ditch, striking fencing along the roadway, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Department says Levang suffered serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.