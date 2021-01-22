Motion for new sexual abuse trial for Lake Mills man denied
MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man convicted of sexual abuse has had his motion for a new trial denied.
20-year-old Benjamin Monson was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after a pair of different incidents in Mason City in 2019. Court documents stated the incidents happened at two different locations, with one of the female victims being unconscious and physically helpless at the time, with the other being forced against her will.
Monson was convicted on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by District Judge Colleen Weiland in a bench trial this fall.
Monson had filed a motion for a new trial, saying that Weiland erred in not finding the defendant guilty specifically of third-degree sexual abuse, as well as not allowing expert witness testimony and that the evidence was insufficient to support the verdict.
Weiland on Thursday amended her verdict to make it clear that Monson was guilty of third-degree sexual abuse but denied the rest of Monson’s motions. A sentencing hearing for Monson will be set at a later date.