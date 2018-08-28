Most of money donated for Mollie Tibbets reward fund will be returned

BROOKLYN — Most of the money given to a reward fund in the Mollie Tibbetts case will be returned to donors.

A statement from Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says no reward will be paid to anyone who provided tips because Tibbetts was not safely returned home. The reward fund grew to over $385,000 in the weeks after the 20-year-old Tibbetts went missing from her hometown of Brooklyn.

Many donors specified that their contribution be returned if Tibbetts wasn’t found safe, while other donations will be transferred to Crime Stopper’s general fund or given the Tibbetts family.

Tibbetts disappeared on July 18th. Authorities who arrested the man for her murder last week said he led investigators to Tibbetts’ body in a cornfield southeast of Brooklyn. The state medical examiner ruled Tibbetts’ death a homicide from “multimple sharp force injuries.” Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder.

Here’s the Crime Stoppers statement: