Most of listening area still in “extreme drought” despite rain in the last week

September 29, 2023 12:29PM CDT
DES MOINES — Despite rain over the last week, over half of our listening area is still experiencing extreme-level drought conditions.

The latest US Drought Monitor Report for Iowa released on Thursday shows all of Mitchell and Floyd, most of Cerro Gordo and Butler, the eastern halves of Worth and Wright, and the eastern third of Hancock County are in the “D-3 Extreme Drought” level.

Last week, the highest level of drought conditions on the monitor, “D-4 Exceptional Drought”, were reported in the northeastern half of Mitchell County.

The rest of the listening area is in the “D-2 Severe Drought” category, except for the northwestern third of Winnebago County, which is down at the “D-1 Moderate Drought” level.

 

