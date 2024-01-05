More Iowa Guard members heading to Kosovo

JOHNSTON — Another group of Iowa National Guard soldiers is deploying to Kosovo.

The Iowa National Guard says 20 soldiers with the 186th Military Police Company out of Camp Dodge in Johnston will deploy this Sunday. There will be a community send-off ceremony at Camp Dodge Sunday at 8 a.m.. The ceremony is open to the public.

This mission is in support of the same NATO peacekeeping operation that members from the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, out of Waterloo were deployed to on December 29th.