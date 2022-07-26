More details released about shooting incident Sunday night leading to arrest of Mason City man
MASON CITY — Authorities have released more details about a shooting incident in southeastern Mason City on Sunday evening that led to the arrest of a Mason City man.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says shortly after 8:45 Sunday night, officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 19th and South Massachusetts, where on arrival, officers were able to identify the parties and vehicles involved.
Brinkley says officers found two vehicles that had been involved in an altercation that had occurred while they were driving on city streets for several minutes prior to the shooting. Both vehicles were damaged in the incident, one from receiving gunfire and the other as shots were fired from it. Officers later served a search warrant at a residence after all parties to the shooting were identified and located, with a handgun being recovered.
39-year-old Dave Obregon was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and failure to appear for a warrant out of Cerro Gordo County.
Brinkley says anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later time.