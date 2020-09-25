More details about what caused loud booms in Mason City released
MASON CITY — More details are being learned about what caused those loud booms Mason City residents had been hearing late at night for several months.
Mason City police earlier this week executed a search warrant at a residence as part of their investigation and later arrested 47-year-old Doran Maklenburg.
Court records accused Maklenburg of filling a bag or a balloon with an unknown gas and a fuse, with Maklenburg allegedly lighting the fuse and releasing the balloon into the atmosphere, which caused an incendiary explosion.
The latest explosion complaint to authorities was in the early morning hours of this past Monday.
Maklenburg was charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon. Each charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on October 2nd.