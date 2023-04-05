KGLO News KGLO News Logo

More counties added to state disaster list following March storms

April 5, 2023 12:31PM CDT
Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six more counties in response to last Friday’s storms.

The governor’s latest proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to recover from the effects of this severe weather in Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, and Monroe counties. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program for those counties.

The Governor already issued disaster proclamations for Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties for the same storms.

