More child care funding available from state

October 6, 2023 5:05AM CDT
DES MOINES — A third round of funding is now available for the Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourage employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees.   

Information from the governor’s office says this round of grants will provide $5 million to support child care projects in Iowa.  Funds may be used to support arrangements between employers and child care facilities to reserve child care slots and applicants can apply for up to $250,000. 

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is administering the program and will hold a zoom call on October 10th to provide more information.  Go to the HHS website to find out more about that call.

