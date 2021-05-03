Monroe Avenue construction project starts on Wednesday in Mason City
MASON CITY — Road construction starts on Wednesday in Mason City on the Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project.
The project involves improvements and upgrades to utilities, street patching and repair, street lighting and a new asphalt surface between State Highway 122 and 12th Northwest. The project will be worked on in four stages to avoid the closure of the entire length of the project corridor at one time.
A detour will be posted though for the duration of the project with traffic being rerouted to Pierce Avenue. Cross streets to Monroe will remain open as much as possible but intersections could be closed for extended periods of time due to construction activities.
Stage one of the project will be from State Highway 122 to Willow Creek near West State Street, stage two will be between WIllow Creek and 2nd Northwest, stage three will be extended to 6th Northwest, with the final stage from 6th to 12th Northwest. The project will extend into November.
People are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling near the construction zone and avoid the area when possible.