Monday’s COVID-19 numbers — 414 more cases, six more deaths, 95 more recovered, three more local cases identified
DES MOINES — Over 400 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa while six more people have succumbed to coronavirus. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s updated numbers released this morning show 414 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, making now for a total of 12,373 cases in Iowa. With six more deaths, the total number now sits at 271. 95 more people are listed as recovered for a total of 5154.
== Three more cases have been reported in our immediate listening area, two more in Winnebago County and one more in Floyd. That brings the total number of positive cases in the listening area to 58: 14 in Cerro Gordo; 12 in Butler; six each in Franklin and Wright; five each in Floyd and Winnebago; three each in Hancock and Mitchell; and two each in Kossuth and Worth. Floyd County officials on Sunday reported the area’s first death, a person over the age of 80.