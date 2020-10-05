      Weather Alert

Monday update — number of active COVID cases down, Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day positivity rate up over past week

Oct 5, 2020 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases has slightly decreased in our listening area.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, there were nine fewer active cases in the listening area, down from 792 Sunday to 781 this morning.

17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area while 26 more people have recovered in the same time period.

There were 198 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 177 in Kossuth, 125 in Winnebago, 79 in Wright, 56 in Mitchell, 55 in Floyd, 28 in Hancock, 27 in Butler, 23 in Worth and 13 in Franklin.

The 14-day average positivity rate in the 10-county listening area stayed steady at 7.6%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.0%, up from 5.2% a week ago.

Statewide in the same 24-hour period: six more deaths were reported for a total now of 1387; 356 new COVID-19 cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 92,558; 220 more people have recovered to bring the total to 71,809. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1114 6
Butler 293
Floyd 375
Franklin 353
Hancock 216 1
Kossuth 325 6
Mitchell 201
Winnebago 346 1
Worth 115
Wright 616 3
Area Total 3954 17

 

Active Cases 10/5/20
 Active Cases 10/2/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 198 200 192
Butler 27 21 20
Floyd 55 49 48
Franklin 13 19 18
Hancock 28 22 21
Kossuth 177 169 161
Mitchell 56 66 69
Winnebago 125 122 119
Worth 23 28 27
Wright 79 70 67
Area Total 781 766 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 893 15
Butler 264
Floyd 315 1
Franklin 322 1
Hancock 186 1
Kossuth 148 2
Mitchell 145
Winnebago 207 2
Worth 92 4
Wright 536
Area Total 3108 26

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 5
Franklin 18
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 14
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 65

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 7
Butler 6
Floyd 10.4
Franklin 2.5
Hancock 7.6
Kossuth 12
Mitchell 3.3
Winnebago 11.9
Worth 4.7
Wright 7.2
Area Average 7.6
