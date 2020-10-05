Monday update — number of active COVID cases down, Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day positivity rate up over past week
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases has slightly decreased in our listening area.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, there were nine fewer active cases in the listening area, down from 792 Sunday to 781 this morning.
17 new COVID-19 cases were reported in our listening area while 26 more people have recovered in the same time period.
There were 198 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 177 in Kossuth, 125 in Winnebago, 79 in Wright, 56 in Mitchell, 55 in Floyd, 28 in Hancock, 27 in Butler, 23 in Worth and 13 in Franklin.
The 14-day average positivity rate in the 10-county listening area stayed steady at 7.6%. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.0%, up from 5.2% a week ago.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period: six more deaths were reported for a total now of 1387; 356 new COVID-19 cases were identified to bring the pandemic total to 92,558; 220 more people have recovered to bring the total to 71,809.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1114
|6
|Butler
|293
|
|Floyd
|375
|
|Franklin
|353
|
|Hancock
|216
|1
|Kossuth
|325
|6
|Mitchell
|201
|
|Winnebago
|346
|1
|Worth
|115
|
|Wright
|616
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3954
|17
|
|
|Active Cases 10/2/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|198
|200
|192
|Butler
|27
|21
|20
|Floyd
|55
|49
|48
|Franklin
|13
|19
|18
|Hancock
|28
|22
|21
|Kossuth
|177
|169
|161
|Mitchell
|56
|66
|69
|Winnebago
|125
|122
|119
|Worth
|23
|28
|27
|Wright
|79
|70
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|781
|766
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|893
|15
|Butler
|264
|
|Floyd
|315
|1
|Franklin
|322
|1
|Hancock
|186
|1
|Kossuth
|148
|2
|Mitchell
|145
|
|Winnebago
|207
|2
|Worth
|92
|4
|Wright
|536
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3108
|26
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|5
|Franklin
|18
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|14
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|65
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|7
|Butler
|6
|Floyd
|10.4
|Franklin
|2.5
|Hancock
|7.6
|Kossuth
|12
|Mitchell
|3.3
|Winnebago
|11.9
|Worth
|4.7
|Wright
|7.2
|
|
|Area Average
|7.6