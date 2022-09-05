Monday September 5th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:05

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Spencer Petras will remain the starting quarterback in the 69th meeting of the Cy-Hawk series against Iowa State. The Hawkeye offense managed just 166 yards in a bizarre 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The Iowa defense used two second half safeties after the teams traded first half field goals.

Beginning his third season as the starter, Petras was 11 of 25 for 109 yards and his first half interception set up South Dakota State’s lone field goal.

Since last year’s win over Penn State, the numbers for Petras have cratered. In his last seven games, he has one touchdown pass and eight interceptions.

Not helping was the absence of receivers Keegan Johnson and Nico Ragaini due to injury and a struggling offensive line that made Iowa’s run game non-existent.

Special teams were a factor, especially the punting of Tory Taylor who punted 10 times, with seven being downed inside the 20.

Quarterback play was not an issue at Iowa State. Sophomore Hunter Dekkers passed for 293 yards and four touchdowns as the Cyclones hammered Southeast Missouri State 42-10.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who was confident Dekkers would play well.

Campbell says Dekkers was ready for the challenge.

After struggling in the opener the past few seasons Campbell liked the overall performance.

Iowa State will be looking to snap Iowa’s six game winning streak in the series. Kickoff is slated for 3 o’clock, with the pre-game at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels completed three passes for 109 yards and carried it 12 times for 107 as Air Force opened the season with a 48-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday. Daniels’ first pass of the game went for an 80-yard touchdown as he scrambled and found Dane Kinamon wide open along the left sideline. It was the eighth longest pass play in program history. Kinamon also broke loose for a 71-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Air Force led 27-3 at halftime. Daniels had 102 yards passing with a touchdown and 107 yards rushing, including a 12-yard touchdown. Kinamon had two rushes for 77 yards in the first half and one reception for 80 yards.

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, leading the Twins to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox. Correa hit a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito for his 16th homer. Bundy pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox. Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series after it managed just one hit during Saturday night’s 13-0 loss — a two-out single by Luis Arraez in the ninth that stopped Dylan Cease’s bid for a no-hitter.

== The Twins are tied with Cleveland this morning for the AL Central lead, but they now head into a four-game series in New York with the AL East leading Yankees. Game time today is at 12:05 with an 11:30 pre-game show on AM-1300 KGLO. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are 6:05 starts with 5:30 pre-game shows on KGLO.

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sánchez is feeling fortunate after he nearly walked into a major injury. Sánchez was almost struck in the head by a full swing by teammate Gilberto Celestino during Minnesota’s 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox. The incident occurred when Chicago brought in Kendall Graveman to face Sánchez with two outs in the eighth inning. Sánchez was heading back to the dugout to learn more about the reliever when he was almost hit by Celestino in the on-deck circle.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night’s 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati. The 27-year-old Mahle was activated from the IL before the game after previously being sidelined by shoulder inflammation.