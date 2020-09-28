Monday September 28th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles during a three-run 10th inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups. Cincinnati became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed Atlanta starting Wednesday. Minnesota clinched its second straight AL Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The third-seeded Twins host No. 6 seed Houston starting Tuesday at 1 o’clock. Game two on Wednesday will start at noon. If game three is necessary, it will be played on Thursday at a time to be announced.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:44 left that lifted Tennessee to a 31-30 victory over Minnesota. Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Ryan Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter. Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2013.
FORT WORTH — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was pleased with the strides his team made after falling in their season opener. The Cyclones never trailed in a 37-34 win at TCU to open Big 12 play.
Campbell on the adjustments made after their opener.
It was a big day for senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey, who set the ISU all time records for sacks. He was in on four sacks and his strip sack and fumble recovery late in the second half turned out to be one of the key plays of the game.
Sophomore running back Breece Hall had 154 yards on the ground and his 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter opened the scoring. It is the first time a Matt Campbell coached Iowa State team has won its Big 12 opener.
ALBERT LEA — The NIACC men’s golf team won the Waldorf University Invitational on Sunday at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea. NIACC had a 305 to top the eight-team tournament, with the Central College Red squad finishing second with a 310 and host Waldorf finishing third with a 310. NIACC freshman John Doherty was the medalist with a career-best 71. He was also the medalist last Tuesday at the Iowa Lakes Invitational. Also for NIACC, Jack Barragy had a 76, JJ Wickman, Kai Nelles, and Jason Hesner each shot a 79, while Hunter Heintz had a 100. The NIACC women finished third at Sunday’s tournament. Viterbo won the title with a 346, Grand View had a 365 with the Lady Trojans finishing with a 370. NIACC’s Thea Lunning finished third with an 82. Also for the Lady Trojans it was Ashley Voves with a 94, Hailey Panos with a 96 and Abby Murray with a 98. Both NIACC teams travel on Wednesday to the Simpson College Invitational in Indianola.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points — tying Seattle’s franchise playoff record — and Sue Bird had 16 points and nine assists, and the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 to sweep the Lynx and advance to the WNBA Finals. Stewart added six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Bird and Stewart combined to score or assist on 13 points during a 17-0 run that gave Seattle the lead for good at 24-8 with 54.2 seconds left in the first quarter. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.