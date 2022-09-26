Monday September 26th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout collected three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, as the Angels defeated the Twins 10-3. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke the game open. José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa doubled twice while Jose Miranda went 2-for-5 with a run scored for the Twins, who have lost nine of their last 11. Catcher Caleb Hamilton homered in the eighth inning for his first major league hit.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, as the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24. Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota the lead for the first time. The Vikings then didn’t let Jared Goff and the Lions cross midfield. Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who fell behind 14-0 and 24-14.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Cook had 17 carries for a season-high 96 yards and his first touchdown of the year. On a first-down run near midfield he ran into the back of his left guard Ezra Cleveland. The ball flew out of his arms and was recovered by the Lions. After the scramble for the ball, Cook grabbed his left arm in pain and jogged off the field.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — Iowa prepares to host 4th-ranked Michigan after scoring two touchdowns on defense in a 27-10 win at Rutgers to open Big Ten play on Saturday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Cooper DeJean opened the scoring for Iowa by returning a first quarter interception 45 yards for a touchdown. It was his third interception of the season.

Though only a sophomore DeJean plays two different spots in the secondary and also returned punts against Rutgers.

Kickoff on Saturday for Iowa and Michigan is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State will be in bounce back mode this week as the Cyclones get ready to visit Kansas. The Cyclones dug themselves a 31-14 second half hole and had a late rally fall short in a 31-24 loss to 16th-ranked Baylor.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell, who says there were a lot of positives despite the loss.

Kickoff in Lawrence on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30.

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw three touchdowns passes to lead Northern Iowa to its first win of the season, a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois. Day was 23-of-29 passing for 260 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Desmond Hutson and one to Quan Hampton, each from inside the red zone. Dom Williams and Harrison Bey-Buie each had a short-yardage scoring run and combined for 118 yards rushing on 25 carries for Northern Iowa (1-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Clay Bruno threw for 166 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Western Illinois (0-4, 0-1).

MINOT — The North Iowa Bulls split their two-game series at Minot over the weekend. Minot scored the first two goals of the game and added the game winner just over a minute into the third period of a 3-2 win on Friday night. Simone Dadie and Justin Mexico picked up the goals for North Iowa. The Bulls came back on Saturday night as Byron Hartley scored both goals in a 2-1 victory. Erik Chaffe picked up the win in goal, saving 32 of 33 Minot shots. North Iowa is now 4-2 on the season and will have a home-and-home weekend with the Austin Bruins this weekend, with Friday night’s game being in Austin and Saturday’s game being the Bulls’ home opener at the Mason City Arena at 7:10 PM.