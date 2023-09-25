Monday September 25th Local Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for four touchdowns and Penn State’s defense forced four turnovers to lead the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions past No. 24 Iowa 31-0. Tyler Warren caught two touchdowns and Khalil Dinkins and KeAndre Lambert-Smith each caught one for the Nittany Lions. They possessed the ball for more than 42 minutes. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs recovered two fumbles and Adisa Isaac and Zuriah Fisher each grabbed loose balls for a Penn State defense that allowed just 76 total yards.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Iowa’s 31-0 loss at Penn State didn’t help Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz in his bid to meet metrics set for him by the administration. It was Iowa’s first shutout loss since 2000 and lowered its season average to 21.3 points per game. Ferentz’s contract was revised after last season and requires Iowa to average 25 points per game. The Hawkeyes’ 76 total yards Saturday were the second-fewest in head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 25 seasons. Nine of the 17 games in which Iowa has failed to gain 200 yards since 1999 have come with Brian Ferentz calling the plays.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma State 34-27 in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. The Cyclones (2-2) were averaging just 16.7 points per game, the lowest total among Power Five schools, but Becht spearheaded an offensive revival, completing 27 of 38 attempts. Oklahoma State (2-2) tried to rally from a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes, but the Cowboys’ last drive ended when Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa intercepted a fourth-and-10 pass near midfield.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns for Los Angeles and the Chargers kept Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings out of the end zone twice in the last 3 minutes to preserve a 28-24 victory. Kenneth Murray Jr. made the game-sealing interception in the end zone with 7 seconds left. Michael Davis knocked down Cousins’ fourth-down throw to Justin Jefferson at the goal line on Minnesota’s previous possession. The Chargers are 1-2. The Vikings are 0-3. Herbert went 40 of 47. Keenan Allen had career highs of 205 yards and 18 catches.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers homered, tripled and drove in three runs to back a strong outing by Joe Ryan as the Minnesota Twins pulled away late for a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. After a 50-minute rain delay, Jeffers and Max Kepler each hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to help the Twins expand a one-run lead. Jorge Polanco also went deep, Matt Wallner reached base four times and scored twice, and Trevor Larnach had two RBIs as Minnesota posted its first win since clinching the AL Central title by beating the Angels on Friday night.

== The Twins are off today and host Oakland for their final three regular-season home games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday are 6:40 starts with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Thursday is a 12:10 start with an 11:30 pre-game on KGLO.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros split their weekend series at home against Alexandria. The Blizzard scored twice in each period in Friday night’s 6-2 decision. Dominic Thomas scored both goals for the Toros. On Saturday night, Mason City scored the final three goals of the contest for a 5-2 victory. Luke Robertson and Aaron Sawicki each had a goal and an assist for the Toros in the win. Mason City is 2-2 on the season and will travel to Willmar on Saturday.

AUSTIN — The North Iowa Bulls on Saturday dropped a 4-3 decision at Austin. Justin Mexico had a goal and an assist while Simone Dadie and Teddy Richardson also scored for North Iowa. The Bulls drop to 1-4 and will travel to Bismarck this weekend.