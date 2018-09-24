Monday September 24th Local Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Hornibrook threw a 17-yard TD pass to A.J. Taylor with 57 seconds left and No. 18 Wisconsin bounced back from last week’s loss by rallying past Iowa 28-17 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Taylor had 113 yards rushing and Alec Ingold ran for a 33-yard score with 22 seconds left for the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who also got a major leg up on the Hawkeyes — perhaps their biggest threat in the Big Ten West race — in their league opener.

Wisconsin marched 88 yards in 10 plays on the game-deciding drive, capped when Hornibrook found an open Taylor for his third touchdown of the game.

Hornibrook finished 17 of 22 passing for 205 yards, and his three TDs were a season high.

The Badgers took advantage of a short field caused by an Iowa fumble to go up 14-10 on Hornibrook’s 12-yard TD pass to Danny Davis. The Hawkeyes responded with Nate Stanley’s second touchdown throw to Noah Fant, from a yard out, to make it 17-14 with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Iowa seemed to have the Badgers pinned, but Wisconsin overcame one of the nation’s best defenses in a critical early test.

Stanley threw for 222 yards, but he was picked off by T.J. Edwards with 38 seconds left. Ingold then broke free, making the final margin seem a lot bigger.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Zeb Noland threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, David Montgomery had 107 yards rushing and a score and Iowa State held off Akron 26-13 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Connor Assalley added four field goals for the Cyclones (1-2), who put forth an underwhelming performance ahead of a brutal stretch in the Big 12.

Iowa State broke a 10-10 tie on a 1-yard TD run by Montgomery just before halftime. Assalley added field goals of 29 and 33 yards, and the Cyclones stopped Akron on downs with 2:07 left.

Kato Thomas had 153 yards passing and a touchdown and a pick for the Zips (2-1). They gained just 244 yards and didn’t reach the red zone.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Eli Dunne threw three touchdown passes, Trevor Allen and Marcus Weymiller each ran for a score and Northern Iowa forced five turnovers in shutting out Hampton 44-0 on Saturday.

Dunne hit Elias Nissen with a 12-yard TD pass on the Panthers’ opening possession, then Chris Kolarevic’s interception set up the first of Austin Errthum’s three field goals.

Allen, who had 55 yards on five carries, ran untouched over the right side of the line and raced 49 yards for a score for a 20-0 halftime lead. The defense held Hampton to 59 total first-half yards, including nine yards rushing.

Weymiller, 20 carries for 78 yards, scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. The Panthers (1-2) outgained the Pirates 414 total yards to 204.

Dunne was 16 of 23 for 191 yards passing, with TD strikes of 19 yards to Nick Fossey and 12 yards to Deion McShane. McShane’s TD was set up by Xavier Williams’ interception.

Delmon Williams was 4 of 16 for 52 yards passing for Hampton (1-2), with three interceptions.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Buffalo’s defense was dominant all afternoon at Minnesota, coming up with all kinds of clutch plays even when the stunning outcome was no longer in doubt. The Bills forced three turnovers by Kirk Cousins and beat the Vikings 27-6, behind a poised performance by rookie quarterback Josh Allen in his first career road start. After scoring on only five of their first 26 possessions in their first two games, the 16½-point-underdog Bills scored on each of their first five drives against the Vikings.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Gibson allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings, Jake Cave hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Athletics 5-1, preventing Oakland from clinching an AL wild-card berth in its last regular-season home game. Oakland leads Tampa Bay by 7½ games and needs one win or a Rays loss to clinch its first playoff berth in four years. The A’s remained 1½ games behind the New York Yankees, who have clinched a wild-card berth, and fell 4½ games back of AL West-leading Houston.

AMES – The NIACC men’s golf team is in fifth place after shooting a 324 on day one of the Region XI preview tournament Sunday at the Veenker Memorial Golf Course.

Kirkwood is in first place heading into Monday’s second round with a 287. Southwestern is in second with a 307 and DMACC is in third with a 308.

NIACC was led by freshman Austin Eckenrod and Jackson Hamlin with a pair of 77s.

Also for the Trojans, Ben Boerjan shot an 82, Zach Martin shot an 88 and Matthew Heinemann shot an 88.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 14 (NJCAA Division I) NIACC women’s cross country team placed 36th out of 51 teams at the University of Arkansas Chille Pepper Cross Country Festival Saturday at Agri Park.

The Lady Trojans totaled 1,015 points. Arkansas won the meet with 34 points, Wichita State was second with 116 points and Iowa Central was third with 175 points.

Freshman Emma Davison led the NIACC women with a 179th place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 2 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Arkansas’ Katrina Robinson won the race in a time of 16:15.

Other counting scores for the Lady Trojans were sophomore Julia Dunlavey (211th in 20:28), Caitlyn Regan (229th in 20:46) and Cecelia Hemsworth (291st in 21:29).

Also for NIACC, Ally Trager was 304th in a career-best 21:41, Alana Wickering was 335th in 22:17, Miricle Corbo was 377th in 23:37 and Ivy Rollene was 378th in a personal-best 23:42.

NIACC returns to action next Saturday at the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minn.

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – The No. 17 (NJCAA Division I) NIACC men’s cross country team placed 45th out of 49 teams at the University of Arkansas Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival Saturday at Agri Park.

The Trojans totaled 1,183 points.

Host Arkansas won the meet with 38 points. Iowa Central was second with 125 points and Dallas Baptist was third with 163 points.

The individual champion in the 8-kilometer race was Frankline Tonui, who was running unattached and crossed the finish line in 24 minutes, 5 seconds. Arkansas’ Gilbert Boit was second, also in 24:05.

NIACC was led by freshman Gavin Connell, who placed 250th in a personal-best 28:16. Other counting scores for the Trojans were Abdiaziz Wako (280th in 28:41), Sam Pedelty (289th in a personal-best 28:46), Daniel Hennigar (291st in 28:47) and Grant Dieken (310th in 29:10).

Also for the Trojans, Zane Miller was 324th in a personal-best 29:32 and Isaac Branstad was 373rd in 30:34.

NIACC returns to action next Saturday at the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minn.

MASON CITY – The NIACC men’s soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision to Iowa Western Saturday afternoon in an ICCAC match on the NIACC campus.

Iowa Western led 1-0 at the half and outscored the Trojans 4-0 in the second 45 minutes.

Iowa Western’s Mateo Mendes scored three goals and had one assist. Fernando Zaragoza and Thei Tio also scored goals for the Reivers.

NIACC (3-5-1 overall, 1-2-1 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday in an conference match at Iowa Central. Match time is slated for 4 p.m.

MASON CITY – The Iowa Western women’s soccer team topped NIACC 10-0 in an ICCAC match Saturday on the NIACC campus.

Iowa Western led 4-0 at the half and added six second-half goals to claim the conference victory.

Laura Chavez recorded a hat trick for Iowa Western and also tallied an assist. Seven other different players scored the Reivers’ other seven goals.

NIACC (3-4 overall, 1-2 in the ICCAC) returns to action Wednesday in an conference match at Iowa Central. Match time is slated for 2 p.m.