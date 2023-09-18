Monday September 18th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:40

IOWA CITY — Iowa overcame a slow start to beat Western Michigan 41-10 to move to 3-0 on the season. The Hawkeyes trailed 10-7 in the second quarter before scoring 34 consecutive points to pull away.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. After fast starts in the first two games the Iowa offense stumbled out of the gate and quarterback Cade McNamara was intercepted twice in the opening half.

Iowa’s run game showed major improvement as the Hawkeyes finished with 254 yards on the ground.

Western Michigan hit the Iowa defense with several big plays and Ferentz says that area needs to be fixed before Saturday’s Big Ten opener at Penn State.

Kickoff at Penn State this Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on KGLO

ATHENS, OHIO — Iowa State suffered an alarming 10-7 loss at Ohio as they fell to 1-2. ISU managed only 38 yards of rushing, missed two field goals and quarterback Rocco Becht was intercepted twice.

That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones open Big 12 play at home this week against Oklahoma State.

Becht talks about ISU’s lack of a running game.

Becht says the Cyclones need to make progress in a hurry.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium this Saturday is scheduled for 3 o’clock.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Theo Day threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, Sam Schnee made seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Northern Iowa beat Idaho State 41-17 on Saturday for coach Mark Farley’s 175th career win. Day has recorded a touchdown pass in a program-record 25 consecutive games. His 14-yard connection with Schnee gave UNI a 27-3 lead with 12 seconds left before halftime. Northern Iowa (1-2) bounced back after losing to Weber State last week, another Big Sky Conference opponent. Idaho State (0-3) lost for the seventh straight time, dating to last season. Josh Jenkins, Tye Edwards and Harrison Bey-Buie each rushed for a touchdown for UNI. It was Jenkins’ first career TD and Bey-Buie’s first of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Gronowski had a career-high six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing, to help defending FCS champion South Dakota State beat Drake 70-7 on Saturday at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. South Dakota State (3-0) extended its winning streak to 17 in its final nonconference matchup of the regular season. The SDSU-Drake matchup marked the third college football game played at Target Field since 2010. After Drake scored on the opening drive, South Dakota State closed the first half with 35 unanswered points for a 28-point lead. Gronowski completed 15-of-20 passes in the first half for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Isaiah Davis, Zach Heins, Griffin Wilde and Kevin Brenner each had a touchdown grab in the first half.

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonny Gray closed on Gerrit Cole for the AL ERA lead, Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco homered and the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0. Minnesota, nearing its third division title in five seasons, leads second-place Cleveland by seven games with 12 games remaining. Gray lowered his ERA from 2.96 to 2.84, just behind the Yankees’ Cole, who leads the AL at 2.81. Gray gave up five hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked none, ending a three-start winless streak. Griffin Jax and Emilio Pagán finished a six-hitter for Minnesota’s shutout this season. The Twins now head to Cincinnati for three games starting tonight at 5:40 with a 5 o’clock pre-game show on KGLO.

STORM LAKE — The NIACC golf teams played at the Buena Vista Fall Invitational over the weekend. The NIACC men finished with a two-day total 645. Tim Castle led the way with a 151, with Elic Fjetland shooting a 160, Anders Palmquist a 169, Jackson Koebernick a 169 and Mitchell Staudt a 170. The NIACC men return to action tomorrow at the Southeastern Community College Fall Invite in Burlington. The NIACC women shot a two-day total of 849. Sophomore Emma Weiner led the Trojans with a 194. Cameran Moellers shot a 202, Paige Danger a 214 and Karissa Hoon a 231. The NIACC women head to the Simpson College Fall Invite in Indianola on Wednesday.

NORMAL, ILLINOIS — The NIACC volleyball team dropped all four of their matches at the Heartland Community College Invitational in Normal Illinois over the weekend. NIACC on Friday was swept in both of their matches by the University of St. Francis Junior Varsity and Parkland College, and then were swept by 8th-ranked Madison College and 7th-ranked Heartland Community College. NIACC drops to 8-12 overall and will host 10th-ranked Iowa Central on Tuesday night.

— junior college soccer

Women — Northeast Community College 2, NIACC 0

Men — Northeast Community College 2, NIACC 0