Monday September 14th Local Sports
AMES — It was a stunning opener for Iowa State. The Cyclones were blanked in the second half as Louisiana pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the 23rd-ranked Cyclones 31-14 in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. ISU coach Matt Campbell.
Special teams breakdowns were costly. The Ragin’ Cajuns returned a kickoff for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score early in the fourth quarter,
Junior quarterback Brock Purdy was 16 of 35 for 145 yards. He was intercepted once.
Purdy says the Louisiana defense did a good job of disrupting the pass game.
The Cyclones have two weeks to prepare for their September 26th Big 12 opener at TCU.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the full Council of Presidents and Chancellors heard from all the subcommittees of the conference’s Return to Competition Task Force over two and half hours on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its return to competition plans public. The person said the meeting broke up without the presidents and chancellors voting and with no set plans for them to reconvene.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Rodgers began his 13th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers beat the Vikings 43-34. Rodgers took full advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minnesota. Davante Adams had a career-high, franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each reached the end zone, too, as Green Bay had its way with a renovated Minnesota defense. Dalvin Cook rushed for two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions for the Vikings, who hosted the rival Packers without fans due to COVID-19 protocols.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 16th homer, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 7-5 to complete a sweep of their weekend series. Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Donaldson also connected, helping Minnesota win for the 10th time in 12 games. The Twins have multiple homers in six straight games, including 11 in the series against Cleveland. The Twins stayed one game back of AL Central-leading Chicago, which beat Detroit 5-2 on Sunday. The Twins visit the White Sox for the opener of a four-game series on Monday night.