Monday September 13th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:05
AMES — The Iowa Hawkeyes have climbed to fifth in the latest AP College Football Poll after a 27-17 win at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes took advantage of four ISU turnovers to claim their sixth straight win in the series. It is the first time since 1960 the Hawkeyes have opened with wins over two ranked foes.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who is not focused on where the Hawks are ranked this early in the season.
Ferentz says the attention turns to Kent State starting today.
In two games Iowa’s defense has allowed two touchdowns and scored three. Jestin Jacobs forced a fumble by Cyclone running back Breece Hall and Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell scooped it up and scored giving Iowa a 21-10 lead. Iowa scored touchdowns on two consecutive drives in the second quarter but finished with only 173 yards of total offense.
=====
Iowa State dropped from 9th to 14th in the AP college football poll following Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Iowa. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says four turnovers and poor play by the offense were the keys to the loss. Campbell credited Iowa for playing well — and also took the blame for his team’s performance.
Campbell pulled starting quarterback Brock Purdy with a quarter to go and put in backup Hunter Dekkers. Campbell says Purdy hasn’t lost his starting job.
Campbell says they didn’t do the things that led to a top ten ranking heading into the game.
Iowa State is now 1-1 on the season and travels to UNLV Saturday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16. Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers. Overall the Hornets had six giveaways. Spencer Cuvelier led the Panthers with 15 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, and Omar Brown each finished with an interception.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson. Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal to force overtime for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3. Adalberto Mondesi homered for the Royals and Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles. A quartet of relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Jake Brentz struck out two in the seventh, Josh Staumont worked out of a jam in the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 12th save. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six hits.
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls have wrapped up exhibition play and now look to open up their first season in the North American Hockey League later this week. The Bulls fell back on Wednesday to the Shattuck St. Mary’s prep team 7-3 before splitting a weekend series with Aberdeen, winning 7-1 on Saturday before falling on Sunday 5-4 in overtime. The Bulls head to the four-day NAHL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota on Wednesday where they’ll face the Minnesota Wilderness.