Monday September 12th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — The Cy-Hawk Trophy resides in Ames after Iowa State claimed a mistake-filled 10-7 victory over Iowa in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Cyclones won despite three turnovers and two blocked punts.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones snapped the Hawkeyes six game winning streak in the series.

The game turned in the third quarter when Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbled inside the one as Iowa appeared ready to grab a commanding 14-3 lead. The Cyclones responded with a 99-yard scoring drive to take the lead for good.

The Cyclones host Ohio on Saturday.

IOWA CITY — The question at Iowa is what happens next to an offense that is getting worse? Through two games, the Hawkeyes are averaging less than three yards per play and have scored only one touchdown. The offense also has committed five turnovers in two games and coach Kirk Ferentz says they will evaluate the situation at quarterback where Spencer Petras has been ineffective

Not only has Petras struggled but the Hawkeyes are void of weapons and have played the first two games with one scholarship receiver.

Ferentz says improved health at receiver will be a plus for the offense.

Next up for Iowa is a home game with Nevada on Saturday night at 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before Frost’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Alberts said there was no attempt to negotiate a lower buyout and that Frost would receive the $15 million owed to him.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Hoosman rushed for 101 yards and a score and North Dakota held off Northern Iowa 29-27 for its 36th straight home-opening win. Hoosman scored on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Schuster ran it in on the two-point conversion to give North Dakota a 22-13 lead. UNI scored four plays later, but Schuster led a five-play, 66-yard drive ending in his 6-yard TD run for another nine-point lead. UNI needed just one play to go 72 yards when Theo Day found Deion McShane with 6:51 remaining in the fourth. North Dakota responded with a 12-play, 57-yard drive, highlighted by a 24-yard reception by Adam Zavalney on third-and-10, to run out the clock.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers. That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game. Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half. Aaron Rodgers found his first game without Davante Adams to be a struggle. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season. Rodgers had two turnovers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers to back another strong start from Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-1 win Sunday. Bieber went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven. James Karinchak earned his second save. Cleveland entered the day 1 1/2 games ahead of Chicago in the American League Central and Minnesota has fallen to third place, 4 1/2 games behind the Guardians. Josh Winder gave up two runs in four innings for the Twins, who’ve lost nine of 11. The Twins have today off and then host the Kansas City Royals for three games, with start times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights being 6:40 with the pre-game at 6 o’clock on KGLO. The Twins then head to Cleveland for a five games in four days series Friday through Monday.

ABERDEEN — The North Iowa Bulls wrapped up their pre-season schedule over the weekend with a trip to Aberdeen. The Bulls picked up a 4-1 win on Friday and then pulled out a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday. The regular season starts for the Bulls on Wednesday when they face the Wisconsin Windigo at the North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine Minnesota.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros won their Sunday afternoon exhibition contest at home with a 6-5 shootout win over the NTG Asker Under 20 team from Norway. The Toros will visit the Minnesota Loons this coming weekend to open up NA3HL regular season play.