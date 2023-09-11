Monday September 11th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

AMES — The Iowa defense held Iowa State out of the end zone until late in the game while blocking a field goal and scoring on an interception to win 20-13 in Ames Saturday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says they expected a hard-fought game.

Linebacker Sebastian Castro picked off Cyclone quarterback Rocho Becht in the second quarter and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown. It’s the 16 straight season Iowa’s defense has had a pick six and Castro was asked if that is expected.

The Hawkeye defense ended the game by stopping Iowa State on downs as they were trying to get the tying score.

Iowa’s offense got 17 of its 20 points in the first half and couldn’t complete drives in the second. Quarterback Cade McNamara says he missed some throws, and there were some mistakes, but he says they are getting better.

The win gave Iowa the Cy-Hawk trophy back after a loss last year in Iowa City. Hawkeye lineman and Cedar Rapids native, Connor Colby says that’s a great feeling.

Iowa with the win re-enters the Associated Press rankings at #25.

== Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says he thought this was the best game his team has played in the series since he took over.

He said he was proud of the way his team battled back after getting down early.

Campbell said it was good to see the response by quarterback Rocho Becht after the interception for a touchdown.

Iowa State falls to 1-1 and is at Ohio on Saturday. Iowa Moves to 2-0 and returns home to face Western Michigan Saturday.

AMES — The Hawkeye win Saturday over Iowa State was the 200th career coaching victory for Kirk Ferentz. Ferentz says he didn’t achieve the milestone alone.

Ferentz has been the head coach for 25 years since returning to Iowa and that includes 188 of the 200 wins. He says counting wins isn’t the goal of a coach.

Ferentz started at Iowa as an assistant and left to become head coach at Maine for three seasons before returning to the Hawkeyes.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Damon Bankston rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns and Weber State’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half, leading the Wildcats to a 34-17 victory over Northern Iowa. Bankston scored on runs of 3 and 26 yards in the first half, and his 58-yard touchdown run with about three minutes remaining put it out of reach. Northern Iowa was held scoreless after taking a 17-14 lead on Tyjahree Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the second quarter. Kylan Weisser completed 11 of 22 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Wildcats.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Konner McQuillan ran 16 yards for a touchdown in overtime to lift the 2022 NAIA National Champion Northwestern College Red Raiders to a 27-24 upset win over in-state rival Drake. Northwestern trailed 21-13 with 6:12 left and tied the game by marching 90 yards in 11 plays, with Jalyn Gramstad hitting McQuillan from 2 yards out to get within two points with 43 seconds left in regulation, then knotting the score with a two-point conversion pass to Michael Storey.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the NFL season with a 20-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities. Former Iowa star T.J. Hockenson had eight receptions for the Vikings and says pressure by the Tampa defense was a key.

The Vikings need to bounce back in a hurry. They visit Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay tight end Ko Kieft of Sioux Center says this was a big win for the Bucs

Kieft, who played college ball at Minnesota, had a lot of people in the Twin Cities watching him

Kieft says he is living his dream playing in the N-F-L

Tampa Bay hosts Chicago on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DJ Stewart hit a two-run double in the ninth inning and the New York Mets overcame a career-high 14 strikeouts by Minnesota starter Pablo López to beat the Twins 2-0 and avoid a three-game sweep. López went eight innings for the Twins, who have a 7 1/2-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. Stewart doubled to right-center off reliever Griffin Jax, who took over for López in the ninth. Francisco Lindor led off with a bloop double and Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch — the third time a Mets batter was plunked in the game. Stewart connected on a full count two batters later. Adam Ottavino allowed a leadoff double in the ninth to Carlos Correa but held on for his ninth save. Minnesota concludes their week-long homestand hosting Tampa Bay, with 6:40 starts on Monday and Tuesday, and a 12:10 first pitch on Wednesday, with all three games on KGLO.