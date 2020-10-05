Monday October 5th Local Sports
AMES — Iowa State rallied from an early 17-6 deficit to beat Oklahoma 37-30. The Cyclones scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes and 26 seconds to improve to 2-0 in the Big 12.
That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who gave credit to the seniors for bringing the Cyclones back.
It was a big win for the Cyclones who posted their first victory over the Sooners in Ames since 1960.
That’s quarterback Brock Purdy, who passed for 254 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.
Breece Hall rushed for 135 yards and his eight yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining was the game winning score.
It was the second straight week that Hall topped 100 yards of rushing.
With the win, Iowa State jumped back into the Associated Press poll at #24 while Oklahoma dropped out of the rankings. Iowa State is now 2-1 overall and will host Texas Tech this Saturday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Houston Texans to get their first victory, 31-23. The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining. Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left. But after a review it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control. Houston, the two-time defending AFC South champion, fell to 0-4.