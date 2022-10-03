Monday October 3rd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota’s sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest pitcher in the majors this season. The Twins’ defense did him no favors at the start, committing three errors in the first inning. The Tigers turned the two throwing errors by catcher Ryan Jeffers and a misplay by first baseman Jose Miranda, along with Miguel Cabrera’s single, a wild pitch, a walk and a stolen base into two runs. Woods Richardson, acquired in July 2021 from Toronto in the trade for pitcher José Berríos, allowed two earned runs and three hits in five innings.

LONDON (AP) — Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and the Minnesota Vikings hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London when the Saints’ Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter. Joseph was 5 for 5 as the Vikings squandered multiple scoring chances but still held off a New Orleans team that played without key starters including quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara.

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints and will stay in London to undergo surgery. Coach Kevin O’Connell says team personnel will stay in the British capital with Cine. The 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury. Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical personnel stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s dreadful offense gave the Hawkeyes no chance against 4th-ranked Michigan in a 27-14 loss Saturday in a game that was not even that close. The Hawkeyes had only 35 yards of rushing and their second touchdown came during garbage time with just a few seconds remaining. Despite that coach Kirk Ferentz says he saw progress.

Ferentz says as the receiver corps gets healthier the entire offense will get better.

Iowa visits an Illinois team this Saturday that is coming off a lopsided win at Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on KGLO.

LAWRENCE, KANSAS — For Iowa State, the problem area is clear, now the goal is to get it fixed. Special teams meltdowns cost Iowa State at Kansas on Saturday. The Cyclones fumbled a punt and freshman kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with 32 seconds remaining in a 14-11 loss.

That’s coach Matt Campbell who decided to go for the tying field goal instead of trying to keep the drive alive by converting on fourth down.

The Cyclones will be looking to bounce back when they host Kansas State.

Kickoff on Saturday for Iowa State and Kansas State is scheduled for 6:30.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 20-14. Dawson Basinger’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Indiana State to 17-14 with 7:41 remaining. But Day led Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes and was capped by Matthew Cook’s 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play. On the ensuing series, the Sycamores drove to their 40 before Benny Sapp III intercepted a Gavin Screws’ pass to end it.