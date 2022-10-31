KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday October 31st “The Midday Report”

October 31, 2022 12:35PM CDT
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
4

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
5

Homeless man arrested in Clear Lake accused of taking hammer to Corvette, mailboxes