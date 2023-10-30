Monday October 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Quincy — pre-game 6:00, tipoff 7:00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings back to relevance after their poor start to the season.

Now the Vikings will likely have to try to keep it going without their durable quarterback.

Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes before leaving in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 24-10 victory over the slumping Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that the Vikings are “fearing an Achilles (tendon) injury” but said Cousins was still undergoing evaluation.

Cousins has never missed a game because of injury in his 12-year career. He did sit out a game at Green Bay during the 2021 season because of a positive COVID-19 test.

WACO, TEXAS — Iowa State enters the month of November at the top of the Big 12 football standings. The Cyclones are part of a five-way tie for the lead after a 30-18 win at Baylor. It was ISU’s fourth win in the last five games and they will take a 4-1 conference record into a game against Kansas. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

Campbell talks about playing meaningful football in November.

Saturday’s game will kick at 6:00pm in Jack Trice Stadium and be televised by ESPN.

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Amauri Pesek-Hickson ran for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 24-21. Theo Day was 20-of-30 passing for 289 yards with a touchdown to Desmond Hutson and an interception. Pesek-Hickson carried the ball 30 times for all of the Panthers’ 107 positive rushing yards. The Redbirds got within three points on Zack Annexstad’s 17-yard TD pass to Cam Grandy with 27 seconds remaining. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds to the Panthers after a scramble. Annexstad was 33 of 44 for 292 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception.

FORT DODGE — The Lake Mills boys won the Class 1A team title at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge over the weekend. The Bulldogs had 111 points, beating Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center by 26 points. Justin Rygh had Lake Mills’ best finish, ending sixth in a time of 16:14. Gavin Grunhovd of North Iowa also finished in the top 15, placing 12th in a time of 16:30.

== In the 1A girls race, Addison Voelker of North Butler had the best local finish, ending 18th.

== In the 4A girls race, Brogan Evans of Mason City finished 68th in a time of 19:47

== Clear Lake finished ninth in the Class 3A girls team standings on Saturday. The Lions had 209 points, with champion Pella finishing with a total of 80 points. For Clear Lake, Anna Feuerbach finished 15th in a time of 19:22, while Addison Doughan finished 29th in a time of 19:48.

== In the 3A boys race, Nick Williams of Charles City had the best local finish, ending in 25th place.

== In the Class 2A girls race, Forest City finished fifth as a team with 152 points. Des Moines Christian won the team title with 101 points. Scarlett Byrnes of Osage had the best local finish, placing 10th in 19:08. Bethany Warren had Forest City’s top finish, ending 14th in a time of 19:35.

== Forest City placed 8th with 221 points while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished 12th with 258 points in the Class 2A boys race. Des Moines Christian won the 2A boys title with 63 points. Zach Flatebo had GHV’s best finish, ending 13th in 16:35.

You can see the full results from the state cross country meet by clicking here

CORALVILLE — The state volleyball tournament gets underway today in Coralville with first-round matches in Classes 5A and 4A:

== 5A quarterfinals

12:00 — #1 West Des Moines Dowling vs. #8 West Des Moines Valley

2:00 — #4 Pleasant Valley vs. #5 Johnston

12:25 — #2 Ankeny Centennial vs. #7 Ankeny

2:25 — #3 Waukee Northwest vs. #6 Cedar Falls

== 4A quarterfinals

4:00 — #1 Clear Creek-Amana vs. #8 Norwalk

6:00 — #4 North Scott vs. #5 ADM

4:25 — #2 Indianola vs. #7 Marion

6:25 — #3 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #6 Lewis Central

MASON CITY — The Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club opened up the season at home over the weekend splitting a two-game series with Kansas City. The Mohawks needed a shootout to win on Saturday night 6-5 as Max Lang and Kellen Kantaris both scored their tries in the shootout. Brayden Pearce had three goals and two assists while Dylan Bieber had a goal and three assists. Kansas City scored late in the third period to take Sunday’s game 5-4. Pearce and Bieber both had a goal and an assist. Mason City travels to face the Des Moines Capitals this coming Saturday.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls took both ends of a home-and-home weekend series with St. Cloud. North Iowa needed a shootout on both nights, winning 3-2 on Friday night and 5-4 on Saturday night. The Bulls travel to Springfield this weekend.

MASON CITY — The Mason City Toros split their weekend series at home with Peoria. The Toros were shutout 3-0 on Saturday night but scored three times in the third period for a 4-2 win on Sunday. Mason City will host Granite City for a two-game weekend series Friday and Saturday nights.

NOTTINGHAM, England — Former Sioux City Musketeer hockey player Adam Johnson died after an on ice accident while playing in England. The 29-year-old from Minnesota was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period. Johnson played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He went on to play in the American Hockey League and Germany before agreeing to join Nottingham for this season.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and added an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Erik Haula and Tyler Toffoli also scored to help the Devils get their fifth win in eight games. Luke Hughes had two assists. Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves. Minnesota had a power-play for the game’s final 1:37 but could not covert.