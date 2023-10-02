Monday October 2nd Local Sports

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle scored from second base on a wild pitch in the 11th inning by outfielder-turned-pitcher Jordan Luplow and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 win over the playoff-bound Minnesota Twins on Sunday in the regular-season finale. With Doyle starting the inning on second, Luplow went from outfielder to emergency reliever and delivered a 63-mph slider to Brendan Rodgers that got through the pads of Ryan Jeffers. A hustling Doyle slid head first into home. The AL Central-champion Twins open the postseason against Toronto on Tuesday afternoon at Target Field. Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday are scheduled for a 3:38 start with a pre-game show starting at 2:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

DENVER (AP) — Minnesota left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf on the day the playoff-bound Twins finished the regular season. Keuchel said he will soon undergo an MRI. To take his place on the roster, the Twins returned right-hander Jorge Alcala from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list. Alcala was placed on the IL on May 16 with a strained right forearm. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young, appeared in 10 games this season for the Twins, making six starts. He was 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA since being signed in June.

IOWA CITY — Iowa won the game against Michigan State on Saturday night but may have lost quarterback Cade McNamara in the process. The Hawkeyes scored the final 16 points in a 26-16 win over the Spartans. McNamara suffered an apparent knee injury on the second drive of the game and Deacon Hill finished 11 of 27 for 115 yards and connected with tight end Eric All for the only offensive touchdown of the game. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz praised Hill’s efforts stepping in.

Ferentz says they will know more about the extent of McNamara’s injury early this week.

If McNamara is out. Hill will be the starter. Ferentz says Hill got a lot of practice time with the first team after McNamara suffered a quad injury in an August scrimmage.

Cooper DeJean had a first half interception and his 70-yard punt return for a touchdown gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good.

Iowa is 4-1 and hosts Purdue this week.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 366 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, and No. 14 Oklahoma rolled past Iowa State 50-20 on Saturday night to set up a battle of unbeatens at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas next weekend. Third-ranked Texas did its part by defeating Kansas 40-14 earlier Saturday. Now, the longtime rivals will face off in their game in Dallas as members of the Big 12 before moving to the Southeastern Conference next year. Iowa State’s Rocco Becht got off to a hot start, but finished with just 188 yards passing and two interceptions.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for five touchdowns and Northern Iowa allowed a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes but held off Youngstown State 44-41 in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools on Saturday. Northern Iowa’s defense allowed 418 yards of offense by the Penguins, but held them to just 85 rushing yards.Day was 21 of 29 for 337 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers with an interception to lead Northern Iowa (2-2, 1-0).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson and D.J. Wonnum returned Bryce Young’s fumble 51 yards for a momentum-changing touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 21-13 on Sunday for their first win of the season. Cousins overcame two interceptions, including one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown by Sam Franklin, and finished with 139 yards passing. Jefferson beat a Carolina secondary playing without three starters for 85 yards on six catches. Alexander Mattison ran for 95 yards and Harrison Smith had three sacks for the Vikings, including the one that led to Wonnum’s score.