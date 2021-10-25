      Weather Alert

Monday October 25th KGLO Morning News

Oct 25, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday October 25th

 

For the latest

Trending
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Grassley says Afghans coming to America as part of Operation Allies need to be vetted
Mason City woman accused of multiple Floyd County burglaries given suspended sentence
Grassley vows to lobby Biden, GE, to build wind turbine blades in Iowa after TPI announces closing Newton plant
Northeast Iowa State Trooper who used to work at the Mason City post dies from injuries suffered in crash
Connect With Us