Monday October 24th “The Midday Report”

October 24, 2022 12:49PM CDT
Trending

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
Mason City man convicted on reckless use of firearm charge after July shooting
DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans