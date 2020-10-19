Monday October 19th Local Sports
IOWA CITY (AP) — The University of Iowa says it would not pay a demand from eight Black former football players for $20 million in compensation for alleged racial discrimination they faced playing for the Hawkeyes. The university general counsel’s office released its response Sunday to a 21-page certified letter dated Oct. 5 from civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who is representing the players. The players also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. The university says it has taken steps to improve the environment for Black athletes.
IOWA CITY — Game week is finally here for the Iowa Hawkeyes who open a revived Big Ten season at Purdue on Saturday. It caps a roller coaster offseason that saw the Big Ten cancel the season in early August before reversing course a month later. Hawkeye sophomore receiver Tyrone Tracy.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a 10-3 season that included a lopsided win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.
That is senior linebacker Nick Niemann who says the lack of fans will allow the defense to communicate better.
Sophomore Center Tyler Linderbaum says the lack of fans at road games will help the offense.
Sophomore quarter Spencer Petras makes his first start and says the lack of fans will help the offense communicate on the road.
Petras takes over an offense that returns most of its skill players.
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 2:30, with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as the Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-23 for their first victory of the season. The win came one week after the firing of coach Dan Quinn, who was replaced by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 lead at the break. The depleted Vikings surrendered 40-plus points for the second time this year.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers, has died at age 100. Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr says Hartman died Sunday while surrounded by family. Hartman’s first newspaper column was published in 1945. He kept up his age-defying pace even after his 100th birthday party on March 15 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hartman continued to write three columns per week for the Star Tribune, four during football season, and served as a co-host of the Sunday morning “Sports Huddle” show for Minneapolis station WCCO-AM. Hartman also was a long-time member of the pre-game show on the Twins Radio Network that included AM-1300 KGLO.
— Regional volleyball starts tonight with opening round matches in Classes 1A, 2A and 3A:
== 3A Region 5
Clear Lake at Forest City
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Crestwood at Osage
Waukon at New Hampton
== 2A Region 5
West Fork at Belmond-Klemme
== 1A Region 3
North Iowa at Newman
West Hancock at North Butler
Rockford at Clarksville
== 1A Region 6
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar
Riceville at Nashua-Plainfield
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls swept their two-game home-and-home series with New Ulm over the weekend. On Friday, the Bulls picked up the franchise’s 400th win while the program’s only head coach Todd Sanden also got win #400 as North Iowa won in New Ulm 4-1. Sota Isogai had two goals while Evan Babekuhl picked up the win in net with 31 saves. On Saturday, North Iowa posted a 6-1 win at the Mason City Arena. Lucas Bellig had a goal and two assists in the victory. North Iowa hits the road this coming weekend with games at Willmar on Friday night and Alexandria on Saturday night.