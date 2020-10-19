      Weather Alert

Monday October 19th KGLO Morning News

Oct 19, 2020 @ 6:54am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday October 19th

 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team