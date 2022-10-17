Monday October 17th Local Sports

BOONE — First-round high school football playoff pairings were announced Saturday for Classes 2A, 1A, A and 8-Man by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Looking locally:

== Class 2A

Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM (5-3)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2)

== Class A

Hudson (4-4) at Newman (7-1)

Nashua-Plainfield (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)

St. Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)

See the full pairings for Classes 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man at this link

AUSTIN — Iowa State heads into a bye week without a Big 12 victory. The Cyclones gave up a late touchdown in a 24-21 loss at Texas. They are 3-4 on the season.

That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell who says the bye week will help them get healthier.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He also rushed for a score.

Next up is an October 29th game at home against Oklahoma

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day threw three touchdown passes, ran for another score, and Northern Iowa racked up 548 yards on offense in a 42-14 victory over Utah Tech. The Panthers struck early, with Day’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Sergio Morancy coming on their first possession. Day threw second-quarter TD passes of 32 yards to Desmond Hutson and 70 yards to Sam Schnee for a 34-7 halftime lead. Day’s 1-yard run early in the third quarter was UNI’s final score of the game. Day completed 13 of 23 passes for 308 yards, an average of 23.7 yards per completion. The Panthers had 229 yards on the ground.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins 24-16. Cook was quiet most of the afternoon until his score with 3:15 left restored Minnesota’s two-touchdown lead. Miami had rallied behind Teddy Bridgewater, a former Viking who returned Sunday from concussion protocol but was only put into game action after third-stringer Skylar Thompson injured his thumb in the second quarter. Cook’s burst followed a fumble by Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on a drive when Miami was swiftly moving the ball down the field, trailing 16-10.

— High school volleyball tournament play begins tonight:

== Class 3A Region 4 quarterfinals

Forest City at Clear Lake

Eagle Grove at #5 Union LaPorte City

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at #13 Center Point-Urbana

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

== Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinals

North Fayette Valley at #8 Osage

Crestwood at New Hampton

Oelwein at #12 Dubuque Wahlert

Waukon at #14 Monticello

== Class 1A Region 4

Newman at Tripoli

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar

Janesville at BCL-UW

Clarksville at #13 Dunkerton

Nashua-Plainfield at Riceville

West Fork at Rockford

Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls at North Butler

#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck — receives a first-round bye

== Class 1A Region 3

West Hancock at #12 Ackley-Geneva/Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at North Iowa

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

South O’Brien at West Bend-Mallard

Harris-Lake Park at Bishop Garrigan

George-Little Rock at Trinity Christian of Hull

Ar-We-Va at St. Edmond

Paton-Churdan at #6 Newell-Fonda

— Junior hockey over the weekend

== North Iowa Bulls at home against Minot

Friday — Minot 4, North Iowa 3

Saturday — Minot 4, North Iowa 3

North Iowa now 8-4 on the season and will host St. Cloud on Saturday night

== Mason City Toros at Granite City

Friday — Mason City 4, Granite City 3

Saturday — Granite City 6, Mason City 1

Mason City now 4-4 on the season and will start a four-game home stretch hosting Alexandria on Friday night and Saturday afternoon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 on Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov, Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Sam Steel also scored. Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves — and added an assist — after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury to start the second period. Fleury gave up four goals on 14 shots in the first.