Monday November 9th Local Sports
IOWA CITY — Iowa broke through in a big way against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes rushed for 226 yards and took advantage of three interceptions in a 49-7 win on Saturday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Sophomore Tyler Goodson finished with 113 yards of rushing and the Hawkeyes set the tone with an 8-play, 75 yard drive to open the game.
Goodson says it was a much needed victory for the Hawkeyes.
After turning it over five times in the first two games, the Hawkeyes were turnover free against the Spartans. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras.
The Hawkeyes have a short week of practice before playing at Minnesota Friday night.
Friday night’s game starts at 6 o’clock with the pre-game at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State is at the top of the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones roared back from a 24-10 third quarter deficit to beat Baylor 38-31. ISU scored three third quarter touchdowns to improve to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says he was proud of the way his team battled back from a turnover plagued opening half.
Brock Purdy was intercepted three times in the opening half as Baylor built a 21-10 lead at the break.
Linebacker Mike Rose says there was no panic at halftime.
The Cyclones are off this week. They return to action on November 21 by hosting Kansas State.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions. Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance. The Vikings picked up their first home win this season. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack. He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The team said he was cleared of the head injury.
CEDAR FALLS — The high school football semifinals are set for this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls after Friday night’s semifinal round:
== Thursday
– 8-Man
9:00 — #2 Remsen St. Mary’s vs. #4 Montezuma
12:30 — #1 Don Bosco vs. #6 Fremont-Mills
– Class 3A
4:00 — #2 Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
7:30 — #3 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott
== Friday
– Class A
9:00 — #2 St. Ansgar vs. #3 Iowa City Regina
12:30 — #1 Grundy Center vs. #10 Council Bluffs St. Albert
– Class 4A
4:00 — #1 Southeast Polk vs. #4 Pleasant Valley
7:30 — #3 Ankeny vs. #2 West Des Moines Dowling
== Saturday
– Class 1A
9:00 — #2 Van Meter vs. #7 South Central Calhoun
12:30 — #1 Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove vs. #4 Sigourney-Keota
– Class 2A
4:00 — #3 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. #9 Camanche
7:30 — #4 Waukon vs. #1 Prairie City Monroe
MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls picked up a pair of wins over the weekend. On Friday night, Carter Newpower had two goals while Lucas Jorgenson and Kyle Heffron each had a goal and three assists to lead North Iowa to a 6-3 win over Willmar. Garrett Freeman had a pair of goals on Saturday night to lead the Bulls to a 5-3 victory. North Iowa is 9-2 on the season and will travel to New Ulm on Friday night.
MASON CITY — The Mason City high school hockey club had their games over the weekend with the Des Moines Capitals postponed due to a number of Capitals’ players having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Make-up dates for the games have not been set. Mason City is scheduled to travel to Kansas City this weekend.