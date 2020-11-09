Local News
Audio Archives
Monday November 9th KGLO Morning News
Nov 9, 2020 @ 7:55am
Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday November 9th
KGLO News
·
Monday November 9th — 7:11 AM
For the latest
Iowans get a warning of what may be ahead on Winter Weather Awareness Day
Clear Lake woman accused of stealing from convenience store cash register
Winnebago County man serving prison time for sexual abuse dead
Wednesday COVID update --- second straight day area active cases increase 100+, 14-day area average positivity rate at 16.1%
Friday COVID update --- Two more dead in Cerro Gordo County, active case number for area climbs over 2000, seven nursing home outbreaks locally
