Monday November 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Bethune-Cookman, followed by Iowa women vs. Southern — pre-game 5:00, men 6:00, women follow

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell struggled to find his rhythm on a windy day, completing just 20 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions. The Boilermakers were limited to 87 yards rushing, led by Devin Mockobee with 65 yards on 14 carries. Both teams are now 5-4 and 3-3 in the Big Ten.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl game for the sixth straight season. Dekkers, who finished 24-of-36 passing for 219 yards, engineered an 8-play, 94-yard drive that helped Iowa State seize control early in the fourth quarter.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran 24 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Dustman kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the game to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 31-28. South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine consecutive games since a 7-3 loss at Iowa in the season opener. Dustman missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt as time expired but a personal foul for leaping over the line moved the ball half the distance to the goal and set up Dustman’s winner. Day completed 16 of 30 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory. Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7. The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone. Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive. Washington’s winning streak ended at three.

CEDAR FALLS — The semifinal round games of the state football playoffs are set after Friday night’s quarterfinal round. For West Hancock, the Eagles had no problem at home in beating North Linn 52-21. West Hancock will face Lynnville-Sully in the semifinals on Thursday morning, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 9:30 with the kickoff slated for 10 o’clock. In the other Class A semifinal on Thursday, Woodbury Central will face Grundy Center. The other semifinal games this week at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls:

= 8-Man on Wednesday

1:00—Newell-Fonda (10-1) vs. WACO (12-0)

4:00—Lenox (11-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)

== Class 4A on Thursday

4:00— Carlisle (10-1) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

7:00— North Scott (9-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0)

== Class 1A on Friday

10:00— West Branch (11-0) vs. Van Meter (10-1)

1:00— Underwood (11-0) vs. West Sioux (10-1)

== Class 5A on Friday

4:00— West Des Moines Valley (7-4) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1)

7:00— Johnston (8-3) vs. Southeast Polk (10-1)

== Class 2A on Saturday

10:00— Dubuque Wahlert (9-2) vs. Williamsburg (11-0)

1:00— Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (10-1) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0)

== Class 3A on Saturday

4:00— ADM (10-1) vs. Harlan (10-1)

7:00—Humboldt (10-1) vs. Mount Vernon (11-0)

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team opens the season at home against Bethune-Cookman tonight. Former NBA star Reggie Theus coaches a Wildcat team that was 9-21 a year ago. Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery says it is a team with a mix of veterans and newcomers.

McCaffery says the Hawkeyes are excited for a new season.

The game is the first game of a doubleheader with the 4th-ranked Iowa women playing Southern in the second game. Center Monika Czinano(sih-nah-no) says the Hawkeyes are motivated by last season’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Czinano decided early last season she was going to return for a fifth year.

You can hear the games starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock tonight on AM-1300 KGLO.

FORT DODGE — The Mason City High girls swim team qualified in several events for the state meet with the team finishing third at the regional qualifying meet on Saturday in Fort Dodge. Mason City finished with 273 points, with Dowling of West Des Moines winning the team title with 538 points, with Sioux City West finishing second with 328. Qualifying for the Riverhawks:

== Mason City’s 200 medley relay team of Grace Hehr, Aspen Cole, Taylor Halverson, Jenna Braun finished second

== Mason City’s 400 free relay team of Jenna Braun, Grace Hehr, Marie Manternach, Aspen Cole finished third

== Rosa Monarch finished third in diving

== Jenna Braun finished third in the 50 free

== Grace Hehr finished third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly

== Aspen Cole finished third in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke

== Mason City’s 200 free relay team of Marie Manternach, Taylor Halverson, Jenna Braun, Kayle Eide finished sixth

== Taylor Halverson finished seventh in the 200 free and ninth in the 200 breaststroke

== Lauren Halverson finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke

The state swim meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA swimming facility.