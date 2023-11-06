Monday November 6th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Fairleigh Dickinson — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Stevens nailed a tiebreaking 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds, and Iowa beat Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley Field. Anyone who predicted a baseball score with two teams not known for moving the ball meeting at the iconic ballpark weren’t that far off. Tied for the Big Ten West lead and last in the nation in total offense, Iowa answered after Northwestern drove for a tying touchdown with just under two minutes remaining. The Hawkeyes, aided by a 23-yard pass from Deacon Hill to Kaleb Brown, drove from the 28 to the Northwestern 35. After missing a 53-yarder off the upright in the first quarter, Stevens nailed one on fourth-and-7 to make it 10-7 with 14 seconds remaining, delighting the large contingent of fans wearing black and gold.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jason Bean passed for 287 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown to Lawrence Arnold after Iowa State pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Kansas held off the Cyclones for a 28-21 victory. The Jayhawks won consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008. They also reached the seven-win mark and won in Ames for the first time since that ’08 season. Iowa State began the day in a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12, but the Cyclones’ comeback bid came up short after trailing 21-3 with 9:24 left in the third quarter.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Kicker Matthew Cook became Northern Iowa’s all-time leading scorer in a 50-6 victory over Western Illinois. Northern Iowa (6-3, 5-1) beat Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6) for a fifth straight time and nearly earned its most lopsided victory — in a series it leads 36-16 — in the final meeting between the schools as Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents. Western Illinois heads to the Ohio Valley Conference after this season. UNI beat the Leathernecks 52-7 in 1987. Cook finished with two field goals and was 6-for-6 on extra points. The senior hasn’t missed a PAT kick in 151 career attempts and now has 394 career points to pass running back David Johnson, who piled up 384 points by scoring 64 touchdowns from 2010-14.

ATLANTA (AP) — Joshua Dobbs threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 6-yarder to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining, and also ran for a score five days after being acquired in a trade to help rally the Minnesota Vikings past the Atlanta Falcons 31-28 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Minnesota overcame the loss of rookie quarterback Jaren Hall to a concussion in the first quarter. Dobbs led the go-ahead drive after Tyler Allgeier’s 5-yard scoring run gave Atlanta the lead with 2:08 remaining. Dobbs was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. Dobbs made his case to keep the starting job for Minnesota.

CEDAR FALLS — West Hancock will face Madrid in the Class A semifinal round of the high school football playoffs on Thursday morning at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. West Hancock picked up a 44-22 win at Wapsie Valley on Friday to advance once again to the semifinal round. Kickoff on Thursday morning is scheduled for just after 10 o’clock with the pre-game starting right after 9:30 on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The area’s other team remaining in the playoffs last week, St. Ansgar, fell to East Buchanan 30-16.

IOWA CITY — The 3rd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women open the season tonight against Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights have an entire new lineup under first year coach Stephanie Gaitley.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes have already sold out the entire season in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bluder does not want to taper the attention the team is getting after last season’s run to the NCAA title game but knows high expectations come with it.

The pre-game tonight starts at 6:15 with the tipoff at 6:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — A young Iowa State men’s basketball team opens the new season at home on tonight against Green Bay. The Cyclones have played in two straight NCAA Tournaments under coach T.J. Otzelberger and defense remains the focus.

Otzelberger says this team will be more versatile from a lineup perspective.

Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey calls this a young but talented squad.

Lipsey on what they want to get out of this first game.

Sundance Wicks is in his first season as Green Bay coach. The Phoenix were 3-29 last season.

MASON CITY — Mason City finished fifth as a team at the regional qualifying girls swim meet that they hosted on Saturday. The Riverhawks had a total of 205 points. Cedar Falls won the team title with 485 points, with Ankeny finishing second with 438. Aspen Cole won both the 200 free and 500 free events for the only Mason City victories in the meet. Grace Hehr also individually qualified for the state meet for the Riverhawks in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Cole and Hehr are also members of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams that are state qualifiers, joining Mallory Cook on both relay teams, with Kayla Eide on the 400 free relay and Lauryn Halverson on the 200 medley relay team. The state swim meet takes place Friday and Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA & YWCA. See the full results from the Mason City qualifying meet as well as the list of state qualifiers by clicking here

— Hockey scores over the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls at Springfield Junior Blues

Friday — Springfield 2, North Iowa 1

Saturday — North Iowa 4, Springfield 3

== Granite City at Mason City Toros

Friday — Mason City 5, Granite City 4 (shootout)

Saturday — Granite City 6, Mason City 1

== Mason City Mohawk High School Hockey Club

Saturday — Des Moines Capitals 6, Mason City 2