Monday November 29th Local Sports

TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men at Virginia — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and pending a physical exam. Buxton has played more than 92 games only once in his seven major league seasons. Buxton broke out at the plate last year with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats.
IOWA CITY — Iowa will bid for its 12th Big Ten Championship on Saturday when the Hawkeyes head to Indianapolis to play second ranked Michigan in the league title game. The 15th-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a mid-season two game losing streak to finish 10-2 and opened as a nearly 11 point underdog.
That is Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who was not ready on Sunday to name a starting quarterback. Spencer Petras relieved Alex Padilla in the second half at Nebraska and helped rally the Hawkeyes to a 28-21 win over the Huskers.
Ferentz says they plan to name a starter on Tuesday.
Despite a struggling offense the Hawkeyes have been finding ways to win and erased double digit deficits in their last two games.
After a disastrous 2-4 COVID shortened 2020 season that put coach Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat, the Wolverines are 11-1 and a win away from a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are coming off a breakthrough win against arch rival Ohio State and Harbaugh says the stakes are even higher this week.
Harbaugh says the championship is on the line as well as a shot at the national title.
Harbaugh says the Hawkeyes are a fundamentally sound team that excels in special teams play.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Eastern Washington defense continually came up with big plays in a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Eagles (10-2) advance to a second-round game on Friday night at conference rival Montana, the sixth-seed in the playoffs. Barriere connected with Nolan Ulm for a 26-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Three times the Panthers stopped Eastern Washington on fourth down and out-gained the Eagles 423-412. Theo Day threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Sam Schnee in the last minute of the second quarter to make it a 9-7 game.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had no idea where to go on the biggest play of the game. The confusion led to a wasted timeout and then a missed fourth down that played a key role in a 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that prevented the Vikings from climbing over .500 for the first time since 2019. Kirk Cousins was unable to connect on a pair of fourth-down throws to Justin Jefferson as Minnesota fell short.
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure. Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019. Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15. He matched his career high for scoring. Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure, which lost for the first time this season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA —- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will find out a lot more about his team tonight when the Hawkeyes visit Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 against a soft early schedule.
After stumbling early with losses to Navy and Houston, Virginia has won four straight and McCaffery says the Cavaliers excel on defense.
It is Iowa’s first true road game since a 78-76 loss at Illinois on March eighth of 2020 right before the pandemic shut the season down.
It is a 6:00 PM Iowa time tipoff in Charlottesville, with the pre-game at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
COLUMBUS, NEBRASKA — The NIACC men split their games at the Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska Thanksgiving Tournament over the weekend. The Trojans fell behind 41-29 in the first half but their rally fell short as they fell to #16 Central Community College 91-84 on Saturday. Bradley Andrews led six Trojans in double figure scoring with a season-high 15 points. On Sunday, NIACC held off North Central Missouri College 71-70. Andrews connected on a jump shot from the right corner with 20 seconds to go to give the Trojans their final lead of the game. Cortaviaus Seales had 21 points to lead NIACC. The Trojans are now 5-2 on the season and will host the Mount Mercy JV at 7 o’clock tonight.
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71 to win the Gulf Coast Showcase. Iowa State (7-0), which played its third game in as many nights and its fourth in a week, nearly ran out of gas with only seven available players. Destiny Philoxy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Minutewomen within a point with 2:59 to play. Ashley Joens answered with a 3 and they got no closer. Sam Breen had 21 points and 12 rebounds for UMass (7-1).
— hockey over the weekend:
== Mason City Mohawks high school hockey club
Saturday — Quad City 5, Mason City 2
Sunday — Mason City 3, Quad City 1
== North Iowa Bulls
Friday — Austin 5, North Iowa 3
Saturday — Austin 4, North Iowa 1
== Mason City Toros
Friday — Willmar 4, Mason City 1
Saturday — Mason City 7, Willmar 2