Monday November 28th Local Sports

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game on Saturday night. Miles was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The 5-1 Horned Frogs broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead. TCU held Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery scoreless a day after he led the Hawkeyes with 21 points. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis had 15 points. Iowa faces Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7 o’clock.

PORTLAND — UConn jumped out to a 10 point halftime lead and the 20th-ranked Huskies cruised to a 71-53 win over the Iowa State men in the championship of the Phil Knight Invitational, handing the Cyclones their first loss.

That’s Cyclone coach T.J. Otzelberger. UConn dominated the glass with a 48-19 rebounding advantage.

It was the first loss for the Cyclones who drop to 5-1.

Iowa State had knocked off top-ranked North Carolina on Friday night in the tournament. Next up for the Cyclones is a home date against North Dakota on Wednesday night.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The Northern Iowa Panthers defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 83-76 on Saturday led by Bowen Born’s 30 points. Born was 8 of 18 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 12 for 15 from the line for the Panthers. The Panthers improved to 2-3 with the win and the Huskies fell to 2-5.

DES MOINES — Tucker DeVries and D.J. Wilkins each scored 21 points and Darnell Brodie delivered a big game inside with season highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds as Drake turned back Louisiana 76-64 at the Knapp Center on Saturday evening to remain unbeaten. Drake is 6-0 on the season and will start Missouri Valley Conference play at Indiana State on Wednesday night.

PORTLAND — The 3rd-ranked UConn women rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit to beat 9th-ranked Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Sunday, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes made only 12-of-33 shots in the second half. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Caitlin Clark had 25 points and Kate Martin added 20. Senior center Monica Czinano was limited to eight points.

Bluder says it was a learning experience for her team.

Iowa hosts North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday night.

PORTLAND — 8th-ranked North Carolina opened the fourth quarter with a 14-0 run and raced by the 5th-ranked Iowa State women 73-64 in the championship of the Phil Knight Invitation in Portland on Sunday. It was a game the Cyclones led by 17 in the second quarter.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. The Cyclones shot only 36 percent and were limited to 29 second half points.

Stephanie Soares had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Ashley Joens scored 18 points as the Cyclones fall to 5-1. They host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday night.

MIAMI — Mason City native Megan Meyer and Anna Miller each scored 16 points to lead Drake to a 90-67 win over Howard on Sunday morning in Florida International University Thanksgiving Classic. Meyer was 5-of-13 from the field, hitting two three-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds, handed out four assists and had two blocks. Meyer also led Drake with 25 points back in a 100-83 overtime loss by Drake to UMass where Drake went scoreless in the overtime session. Drake is 3-2 overall and will host Lindenwood in a game at the Knapp Center on late Thursday morning.

ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC men’s and women’s basketball teams were swept over the weekend at the Iowa Lakes Classic. The NIACC women fell to Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska 63-60 on Saturday afternoon, then lost to Southeast Community College of Nebraska 55-50 on Sunday. The NIACC women are 5-3 overall and will host the Luther College JV on Tuesday evening. The NIACC men were outscored 40-29 in the first half of Saturday’s 78-66 loss to Central Community College, and were not able to come back from a four-point halftime deficit on Sunday in an 87-84 loss to Southeast. The NIACC men are 5-5 and will open Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Saturday at home against DMACC.

FORT WORTH — A disappointing season came to a humiliating conclusion as Iowa State lost at 4th-ranked TCU 62-14 on Saturday.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell. It’s the Cyclone’s worst season since a 3-9 record in 2016.

Improvement will start with an offense that was the lowest ranked in the Big-12 and the run game generated only 92 yards per game.

The Cyclones finish with a record of 4-8.

— local hockey over the weekend:

== North Iowa Bulls vs. Austin

Friday in Austin — North Iowa 3, Austin 2

Saturday in Mason City — Austin 5, North Iowa 4

== Mason City Toros at Willmar

Friday — Willmar 4, Mason City 3

Saturday — Mason City 5, Willmar 4

== Mason City Mohawk high school hockey club

Saturday — Des Moines Oak Leafs 7, Mason City 1