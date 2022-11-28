KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Monday November 28th KGLO Morning News

November 28, 2022 7:35AM CST
Share

For the latest

Trending

1

BREAKING --- Four children dead in Mason City house fire
2

Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
3

Mason City woman pleads not guilty to taking money from local store cash register
4

Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
5

Probation for Mason City man convicted of reckless use of a firearm causing injury